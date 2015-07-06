ROME, July 6 Euro zone countries are open to discussing a new programme for Greece after the country voted against Europe-decreed austerity in a referendum, Italy's economy minister said on Monday.

"The 18 (other countries in the euro) are open to re-considering a Greek request which can only be a request for a new programme, not a continuation of the old one," Pier Carlo Padoan told Canale 5 television.

Padoan said he hoped for a new attitude from Greece's government after finance minister Yanis Varoufakis stepped down, saying Varoufakis had always been "very pleasant" but four months had been wasted without making progress.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)