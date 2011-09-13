(Fixes typo in headline)
* Van Rompuy: Italy austerity deal important for euro
zone
* Berlusconi: will pursue growth plans as well as
austerity
* Berlusconi: Italy determined to balance budget by
2013
(Adds Berlusconi comments, background)
BRUSSELS, Sept 13 The implementation of Italy's
reform and austerity package to balance the country's budget by
2013 is important not only for Italy, but for the euro zone as a
whole, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.
Van Rompuy, who chairs quarterly meetings of European Union
leaders, spoke to reporters after a meeting with Italian Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
"Our meeting was focused on... the euro zone economic
situation and on the measures taken by Italy and on the reforms
of economic governance," Van Rompuy said.
"The adoption of the (Italian reform) package, envisaging
budget equilibrium by 2013, is important not only for Italy but
for the euro zone as a whole," he said.
"Its full implementation is crucial. Fiscal discipline and
growth-enhancing reforms are essential for the confidence of
markets," he added.
Berlusconi reconfirmed his ambition to achieve a balanced
budget in 2013 and said the austerity package would be approved
by the Italian parliament on Wednesday.
"I have confirmed our firm determination ... to live up
to the task of reaching this balance by 2013," Berlusconi
said.
"As well as the austerity package, we are determined to
pursue measures to boost growth."
Italy's 54 billion euro ($74 billion) austerity
package, which includes a 1 percent rise in value added tax, as
well as cuts to government spending, is in the final stages of
the parliamentary approval process.
But yields on Italian five year bonds hit their highest
level since the introduction of the euro a decade ago after an
auction on Tuesday, which underlined mounting fears over the
currency bloc's third largest economy.
Italy has been dependent on support from the European
Central Bank to keep a lid on its borrowing costs for more than
a month, but a surge in bond yields over the past week suggests
that financial market sentiment has turned against the
country.
"We are determined to accompany the budget
consolidation measures with measures linked to growth and
development, to intervene against what in certain cases is a
true bureaucratic oppression which exists in our country,"
Berlusconi said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker and
Rex Merrifield)
($1=.7317 Euro)