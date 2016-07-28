MILAN, July 28 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Thursday it had received two letters from
former Italian industry minister Corrado Passera and Swiss bank
UBS, amid reports that the two parties had prepared a
proposal to turn around the bank.
The bank's board has started in-depth analysis of the
letters and requested data and information to evaluate the terms
and conditions, it said in a statement, adding it would give
more information when possible.
Three sources said earlier in the day that Passera would
submit a rescue plan to Monte dei Paschi's board on Friday,
adding UBS had a role in the proposal.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich)