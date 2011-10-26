BRUSSELS Oct 27 Euro zone leaders will welcome
Italy's plans to increase the pension age to 67 but ask for
detailed plans on how Italy plans to achieve that, a draft
statement of a euro zone summit, seen by Reuters, said.
"We take note of the plan to raise the retirement age to 67
by 2026 and recommend a quick definition of the road to achieve
this goal," the draft said in Italian.
Euro zone leaders will also acknowledge efforts by the
Italian government to make its labour market more flexible in a
bid to boost competitiveness and growth rates as markets
scrutinise the country's public finances and its borrowing costs
rise.
"We take note of the commitment by Italy to reform labour
legislation and in particular the procedures for redundancies
and to review the current fragmented system of employment
benefits by the end of 2011, taking into account the constraints
of public finances," the draft said.
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)