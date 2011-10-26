BRUSSELS Oct 27 Euro zone leaders will welcome Italy's plans to increase the pension age to 67 but ask for detailed plans on how Italy plans to achieve that, a draft statement of a euro zone summit, seen by Reuters, said.

"We take note of the plan to raise the retirement age to 67 by 2026 and recommend a quick definition of the road to achieve this goal," the draft said in Italian.

Euro zone leaders will also acknowledge efforts by the Italian government to make its labour market more flexible in a bid to boost competitiveness and growth rates as markets scrutinise the country's public finances and its borrowing costs rise.

"We take note of the commitment by Italy to reform labour legislation and in particular the procedures for redundancies and to review the current fragmented system of employment benefits by the end of 2011, taking into account the constraints of public finances," the draft said. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski)