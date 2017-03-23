BRUSSELS, March 23 Italy should prepare an ambitious reform programme to address the country's economic weaknesses, the European Commission vice president said on Thursday, on the eve of a visit to Rome to discuss Italy's budget.

"We expect an ambitious national reform programme," Valdis Dombrovskis told a news conference in Brussels, noting that the reforms should tackle Italy's high level of public and private debt and low productivity. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)