HELSINKI Aug 2 Italy's prime minister warned
markets to give his country more credit for its fiscal reforms
and said he favoured bold measures to tackle Europe's debt
crisis, outlining a possible future policy path for the region
as a key ECB meeting got under way.
Mario Monti, a technocrat drafted in after Silvio Berlusconi
resigned as premier last year, said continued high borrowing
costs for Italy could usher in a eurosceptic government that
would renege on fiscal targets.
"I can assure you that if the (bond yield) spread in Italy
remains at these levels for some time ... then you are going to
see a... non euro-oriented, non fiscal discipline-oriented
government taking power in Italy," he told a conference.
Italy's bond yields have stayed stubbornly high despite
budget reform efforts steered by Monti, contributing to the
pressure to match words with bold actions that European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi is under after he pledged last week
to do whatever it takes to save the euro.
Markets believe the main option on the table for the ECB is
a resumption of its bond-buying programme, which would ease
Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, though Reuters reported on
Monday that that action could be weeks away.
Italy is due to hold elections next spring, which Monti has
said he will not contest, but disagreements within the ruling
coalition - in part over the cost of implementing tough
austerity measures during a recession - have prompted
speculation the government could fall this year.
Centre-right leader Berlusconi, who has hinted he may run
again for prime minister, has made several comments in recent
months suggesting that Italy could consider quitting the euro
zone.
Running the rule over further options for strengthening the
single currency bloc, Monti said he strongly favoured jointly
issued bonds but admitted other measures in support of a
European fiscal union would have to be introduced first.
On Wednesday, he predicted the euro zone's ESM rescue fund
would eventually be granted a banking licence, allowing it to
tap unlimited resources through the ECB's liquidity operations.
Euro zone paymaster Germany is strongly opposed to both
measures. Finland has also said it opposes common euro zone
bonds. [ID;nL6E8J1JWJ]
Monti was visiting Finland as part of a campaign for
concerted action by euro zone governments and the ECB to help
bring down peripheral sovereign borrowing costs.
Italian 10-year bond yields were 14 basis
points lower on the day at 5.94 percent.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Gavin Jones, John
Stonestreet)