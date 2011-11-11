(Updates with quotes, background)
PARIS Nov 11 French President Nicolas
Sarkozy said he would speak by phone on Friday with Italian
President Giorgio Napolitano as Italy, the euro zone's
third-largest economy, seeks to pass economic reforms and form a
new government to reassure financial markets.
"What we need to do is put Greece back on the rails -- that
is what is underway -- and our Italian friends with whom we have
such intertwined links. That's is what's happening," the French
president said.
"I will have President Napolitano on the telephone in a few
minutes," Sarkozy told journalists during a war commemoration
ceremony in Paris.
Sarkozy, asked about the economy and debt market turmoil
during a World War One remembrance ceremony, said in a more
general comment on the region's difficulties that he would do
all in his power to maintain the solidarity of a continent that
had put war behind it by joining forces on European integration.
"There's no alternative," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama spoke separately to Sarkozy,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Napolitano on
Thursday, according to the White House, which did not go into
detail on the content of the calls.
Sarkozy's office revealed nothing of the chat with Obama.
Italy is trying to form a government of national unity to
accelerate delivery of painful reforms of pensions, labour
markets and business regulation, with Mario Monti, a veteran
technocrat who was a European Commissioner some years ago,
favourite to replace outgoing prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
(Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Rosalind Russell)