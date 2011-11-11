(Updates with quotes, background)

PARIS Nov 11 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he would speak by phone on Friday with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano as Italy, the euro zone's third-largest economy, seeks to pass economic reforms and form a new government to reassure financial markets.

"What we need to do is put Greece back on the rails -- that is what is underway -- and our Italian friends with whom we have such intertwined links. That's is what's happening," the French president said.

"I will have President Napolitano on the telephone in a few minutes," Sarkozy told journalists during a war commemoration ceremony in Paris.

Sarkozy, asked about the economy and debt market turmoil during a World War One remembrance ceremony, said in a more general comment on the region's difficulties that he would do all in his power to maintain the solidarity of a continent that had put war behind it by joining forces on European integration.

"There's no alternative," he said.

U.S. President Barack Obama spoke separately to Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italy's Napolitano on Thursday, according to the White House, which did not go into detail on the content of the calls.

Sarkozy's office revealed nothing of the chat with Obama.

Italy is trying to form a government of national unity to accelerate delivery of painful reforms of pensions, labour markets and business regulation, with Mario Monti, a veteran technocrat who was a European Commissioner some years ago, favourite to replace outgoing prime minister Silvio Berlusconi. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Rosalind Russell)