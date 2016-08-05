MILAN Aug 5 The Bank of Italy's liabilities
towards other euro zone central banks rose to 292.1 billion
euros ($326 billion) in July, topping a previous record high set
four years ago at the height of the euro zone's debt crisis.
Positions within the Target 2 system, which settles
cross-border payments in the euro zone, are monitored because
they can signal financial stress, for example when banks in a
country lose foreign funding.
However, seasonal factors such as the end of a quarter can
also affect it.
The Bank of Italy's Target 2 position stood at 288.9 billion
euros in June, just shy of an August 2012 record of 289.3
billion euros, central bank data showed on Friday.
At the end of last year the position stood at 248.9 billion
euros.
The Bank of Italy said in its latest economic bulletin that
the increase in its Target 2 position was driven by foreigners
selling Italian assets, especially bonds, and Italians buying
foreign assets, movements which were only partially offset by
Italian banks raising more funds on international markets.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
