MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
BERLIN Dec 11 Any halt to Italy's economic reforms would be dangerous for Europe, Germany's foreign minister said on Tuesday.
European stock and bond markets have been knocked by concerns that ex-prime minister Silvio Berlusconi could return to power in Italy after elections next year and weaken efforts to reform state finances.
"(Stopping the reforms) would be a dangerous development for Europe," Guido Westerwelle told reporters.
Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right People of Freedom (PDL) party, criticised outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti's technocrat government earlier on Tuesday, accusing it of accepting severe economic austerity policies dictated by Germany which had dragged Italy into recession.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.