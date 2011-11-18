BERLIN Nov 18 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude
Juncker told a German broadcaster on Friday that heavily
indebted countries like Britain should not try to dictate the
bloc's response to the euro zone debt crisis.
Juncker told Deutsche Welle euro zone-outsider Britain's
debt was higher than the currency bloc's average and its budget
deficit was twice as high.
"I am in favour of dialogue, but I am against being dictated
to by those who are doing worse than we are," Junker said.
British leader David Cameron visits German Chancellor Angela
Merkel on Friday to try to resolve their disagreement on how to
respond to the crisis, especially on German proposals for a
financial transaction tax and European Union treaty changes.
(Reporting by Veronica Ek)