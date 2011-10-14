BERLIN Oct 14 Some European banks must be recapitalised, Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told Deutschland Funk radio on Friday, adding intensive discussions on the subject would begin next Monday.

Banks would need a tailored solution he said.

Asked if a possible forced recapitalisation was intended to force higher participation by banks, Juncker said: "Private banks must know that if the current voluntary creditor participation is not sufficient... then we must realize that we will need compulsory participation by creditors."

Problems related to banks and state indebtedness were both escalating and banks would need a tailored solution, he said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)