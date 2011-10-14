BERLIN Oct 14 Some European banks must be
recapitalised, Eurogroup Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told
Deutschland Funk radio on Friday, adding intensive discussions
on the subject would begin next Monday.
Banks would need a tailored solution he said.
Asked if a possible forced recapitalisation was intended to
force higher participation by banks, Juncker said: "Private
banks must know that if the current voluntary creditor
participation is not sufficient... then we must realize that we
will need compulsory participation by creditors."
Problems related to banks and state indebtedness were both
escalating and banks would need a tailored solution, he said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)