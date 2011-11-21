(corrects word in first paragraph to 'inappropriate')
MAINZ, Germany Nov 21 Eurogroup head
Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday spoke out against a possible
downgrading of France by ratings agency Moody's, saying that
would be inappropriate considering the country's actual fiscal
condition.
Moody's said that a recent rise in interest rates on French
government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be
negative for France's credit rating.
Juncker also said that if that were to happen it would also
mean the EFSF would lose its AAA rating. "I don't want that,"
Juncker said.
He added that he was critical of Germany's opposition to the
introduction of euro zone bonds. He said it was wrong to write
off eurobonds as an absurdity. He said they are not an
absurdity.
(Reporting By Andreas Framke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)