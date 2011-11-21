(corrects word in first paragraph to 'inappropriate')

MAINZ, Germany Nov 21 Eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday spoke out against a possible downgrading of France by ratings agency Moody's, saying that would be inappropriate considering the country's actual fiscal condition.

Moody's said that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for France's credit rating.

Juncker also said that if that were to happen it would also mean the EFSF would lose its AAA rating. "I don't want that," Juncker said.

He added that he was critical of Germany's opposition to the introduction of euro zone bonds. He said it was wrong to write off eurobonds as an absurdity. He said they are not an absurdity.

(Reporting By Andreas Framke; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)