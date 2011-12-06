BERLIN Dec 6 A warning by ratings agency
Standard and Poor's that it may carry out an unprecedented mass
downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a
convincing solution to the debt crisis, was a "wild exaggeration
and unfair," Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told German
radio on Tuesday.
"I am not unsettled by this, but I am astonished, after the
significant efforts in recent days to overcome the crisis, such
as savings programmes in Italy and Ireland," he told
Deutschlandfunk.
"It is a wild exaggeration and also unfair," he added.
Late on Monday S&P said ratings could be lowered by one
notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands
and Luxembourg, and by up to two notches for the remaining nine
euro states placed under review, including currently AAA-rated
France.
