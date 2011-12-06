BERLIN Dec 6 A warning by ratings agency Standard and Poor's that it may carry out an unprecedented mass downgrade of euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to deliver a convincing solution to the debt crisis, was a "wild exaggeration and unfair," Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told German radio on Tuesday.

"I am not unsettled by this, but I am astonished, after the significant efforts in recent days to overcome the crisis, such as savings programmes in Italy and Ireland," he told Deutschlandfunk.

"It is a wild exaggeration and also unfair," he added.

Late on Monday S&P said ratings could be lowered by one notch for Austria, Belgium, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, and by up to two notches for the remaining nine euro states placed under review, including currently AAA-rated France. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson)