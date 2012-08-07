BERLIN Aug 7 A Greek exit from the euro zone
would be manageable but is not desirable, Eurogroup President
Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview with Germany's WDR
television posted on the Luxembourg government's website on
Tuesday.
"From today's perspective, it would be manageable but that
does not mean it is desirable. Because there would be
significant risks especially for ordinary people in Greece,"
Juncker told WDR television.
Asked if he could categorically rule out a Greek exit from
the euro zone, Juncker said: "At least until the end of the
autumn. And after that, too."
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Editing by Noah Barkin)