BRUSSELS Aug 29 The European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee held a debate on Monday with Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU Commissioner Olli Rehn.
For highlights of their comments to the committee, click on [nLDE77S0G0]
Next In Financials
BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Inc's Q4 revenue rose 5 pct to $163.2 mln
* CBOE Holdings reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
Brazil raises income limits for subsidized mortgage program
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil's government said on Monday it was raising income limits for a subsidized mortgage program in an effort to spur the country's struggling construction industry and spark a long-awaited recovery from the worst economic recession on record.