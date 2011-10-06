BRIEF-Fairfax Africa prices IPO in connection with us$500 mln capital raise
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
BERLIN Oct 6 Euro zone finance ministers are thinking of a "virtuous" leveraging of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on Thursday, adding that he was against expanding the rescue fund.
Juncker said he now expected that the report of the "Troika" of Greece's international creditors would probably be ready by October 24. Earlier this week he cancelled a meeting of the Eurogroup scheduled for mid-month due to the delay.
Juncker said banks which need recapitalising should first turn to markets, then to national governments and then lastly to the EFSF. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)
* Fairfax Africa prices initial public offering in connection with us$500 million capital raise
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
* Size of board shall not exceed 13 directors prior to 2017 annual meeting as per agreement with Elliott - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kSff0f] Further company coverage: