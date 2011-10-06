BERLIN Oct 6 Euro zone finance ministers are thinking of a "virtuous" leveraging of the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF), Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on Thursday, adding that he was against expanding the rescue fund.

Juncker said he now expected that the report of the "Troika" of Greece's international creditors would probably be ready by October 24. Earlier this week he cancelled a meeting of the Eurogroup scheduled for mid-month due to the delay.

Juncker said banks which need recapitalising should first turn to markets, then to national governments and then lastly to the EFSF. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke)