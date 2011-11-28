LUXEMBOURG Nov 28 Bypassing the EU's treaty to secure deeper fiscal integration among euro zone countries or splitting the 17-nation bloc is a "very bad idea," the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday.

Germany and France say that moving towards fiscal union is the only way to get on top of the debt crisis, but some other euro zone countries are unable or unwilling to move so rapidly towards that goal.

As a result, French and German civil servants are looking at a possible separate agreement outside the EU's Lisbon treaty that could involve a core of around 8-10 euro zone countries, according to euro zone officials. [ID: nL5E7MR0VI]

"I don't think we would be best advised to look for instruments outside the treaty," said Juncker, Luxembourg's veteran prime minister who coordinates euro zone finance ministers.

Juncker said that if a treaty change backed by the European Union's 27 member states was not possible, agreement between the euro zone's 17 members was the next best thing.

"But trying to divide even the 17 member states of the euro area and having them organised in two different groupings seems to me to be a very bad idea," said Juncker.

Greece, Ireland and Portugal, but also Italy and Spain and some east European countries, would either find it difficult under current economic conditions to meet the budget constraints Germany wants, or they simply do not agree with the aim.

Consequently, the French and German negotiators are exploring at least two models for more rapid integration among a limited number of euro zone countries, with the possibility of folding that agreement into the EU treaty at a later stage. (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Anna Willard)