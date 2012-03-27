BRUSSELS, March 27 The Euro zone will have to increase the size of its protective firewalls, the president of the Eurogroup said on Tuesday.

"There is no doubt we have to increase the firewalls," Jean-Claude Juncker told a seminar at the European Parliament, in comments on the possibility of strengthening the firepower of the European Stability Mechanism and European Financial Stability Facility bailout funds.

Juncker, who chairs regular meetings of euro zone finance ministers, also said there were good reasons to cut Ireland's debt servicing burden.

"There are good reasons for easing the burden on Ireland as far as the debt service is concerned," Juncker said. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)