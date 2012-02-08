US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq dip ahead of Fed minutes; Dow hits record high
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LUXEMBOURG Feb 8 Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs meetings of euro zone finance ministers, said he would decide later on Wednesday whether to call finance ministers together on Thursday to discuss Greece's rescue package.
Speaking to reporters in Luxembourg, Juncker said discussions continued in Athens and it was only once those negotiations are finalised that he could convene a Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers.
"I'll decide tonight on whether there will be a Eurogroup tomorrow night," Juncker said. "It depends on the results of the talks in Athens." (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The Federal Reserve is set to gradually raise interest rates as long as the U.S. economy continues on its current path, an influential Fed governor said on Wednesday.
LAGOS/LONDON, Feb 22 Nigeria's latest efforts to tweak its exchange rate policy have baffled investors who say the moves fall short of the currency devaluation they had hoped for and will not lure money back into the economy.