FRANKFURT, Sept 23 The European bailout fund should be expanded to more than 1 trillion euros to cope with a deepening of the Greek debt crisis, European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot was quoted as saying on Friday.

"It is evident that if things go wrong in Greece you need a higher dam than the current fund can offer," Knot told Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad in an interview.

He added that the total size of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) may need to be increased to 1 trillion euros or even more.

Knot's predecessor Nout Wellink had suggested to double the fund in size to 1.5 trillion euros.

Knot added that Dutch banks are well prepared for a possible deterioration of the European sovereign debt crisis. (Reporting By Harro Ten Wolde)