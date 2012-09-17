BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Labour costs grew moderately
but unevenly across the euro zone in the second quarter, showing
that the economies most stricken by the sovereign of the crisis
were adjusting to become more cost competitive as they struggle
to raise export market shares.
Nominal hourly labour costs in the 17 countries using the
euro grew 1.6 percent in total in the April-June quarter
compared to the same period of last year, with wages up 1.7
percent and other labour costs, like taxes and social security
contributions, up 1.2 percent.
But in Ireland, Greece and Portugal - countries which
struggle to put their public finances in order under economic
reform programmes set by international lenders - labour costs
grew much more slowly than elsewhere.
In Ireland, which has already become the third biggest
contributor to the euro zone trade surplus in July, labour costs
grew 0.4 percent year-on-year. In Portugal they showed an
increase of 0.7 percent. In Greece, data was available only for
the first quarter, showing labour costs plunged 11.5 percent.
In Spain, where a quarter of the workforce is without jobs
and where the government has been pushing through reforms
because it might seek euro zone help for government financing,
labour costs rose 0.5 percent.
Italy, which is also reforming to show markets that it can
service its huge public debt despite slow growth, labour costs
grew 1.1 percent.
But in Germany - the euro zone's biggest economy, which
produces more than half of the single currency area's exports -
labour costs climbed 2.5 percent and in the second biggest
economy, France, they rose 2.0 percent.