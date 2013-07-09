BRIEF-Hvidbjerg Bank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 14.7 million
* 2016 pre-tax profit 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
BRUSSELS, July 9 EU finance ministers approved Latvia's accession the euro zone on Tuesday and set its exchange rate at 0.702804 lats to one euro.
"Euro notes and coins will be issued in Latvia on 1 January 2014," ministers said in a statement.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Charlie Dunmore)
* 2016 pre-tax profit 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.1 million) versus 14.0 million crowns year ago
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)