BRUSSELS, June 5 Latvia is ready to become the
18th country using the euro from the start of next year, the
European Commission announced on Wednesday, a decision that will
be formally approved by European Union finance ministers on July
9.
"The Commission considers that Latvia fulfils the conditions
for the adoption of the euro," the Commission, the EU's
executive, said in a report on the country's preparations.
Earlier, the European Cental Bank issued its own positive
recommendation for the Baltic state to join the single currency
from next January. The euro, launched as notes and coins on Jan.
1, 2002, is now used by around 330 million people.