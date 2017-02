PARIS Dec 12 French President Nicolas Sarkozy told Le Monde newspaper that the legal aspects of last Friday's European summit deal on responding to the euro zone debt crisis would be worked out in the next 15 days.

In an interview, extracts of which were posted on the newspaper's website, he reiterated that the goal was to have a document comprising proposed European treaty changes ready by March. (Reporting by Brian Love and Leigh Thomas; editing by David Stamp)