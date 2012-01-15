FRANKFURT Jan 15 Germany should consider
leaving the euro if efforts to impose fiscal discipline upon
indebted euro zone countries fail, the head of industrial gases
firm Linde told German weekly paper Der Spiegel.
"I fear the willingness of crisis countries to reform
themselves is abating if, in the end, the European Central Bank
steps in," Linde's chief executive Wolfgang Reitzle was quoted
as saying.
"If we do not succeed in disciplining crisis countries,
Germany needs to exit," said Reitzle who was previously a board
member at carmaker BMW and head of Jaguar and Land
Rover.
Asking Germans to pay more than 50 percent taxes to help
fund other euro zone countries will erode the will of the German
electorate to support rescue measures, Reitzle said.
Although this scenario is not desirable, he felt that German
industry would survive working in a new currency.
"Of course it would lead the new currency - Deutschmark,
North-euro or whatever it is called - to appreciate in value.
But it would be by a lesser amount than feared," Reitzle said.
"Although this would lead to higher unemployment in Germany
because exports would take a hit, pressure would increase to
become more competitive."
Reitzle said the euro zone is unlikely to break up
completely but Greece is not in a position to service its debt.
"The country is not in a position to restructure itself in
such a way that it can remain in the currency union," Reitzle
said.
"In the medium term Greece needs to exit. And the writedowns
on Greek debt will not be between 50 to 70 percent, but in the
end will be written down by 100 percent," Reitzle said.
So long as Greece remains in the euro it needs to be
supported. "All in all this is a 500 billion-euro problem,"
Reitzle said.
Structural reforms need to continue elsewhere in places like
Italy too, Reitzle said.
The year of destiny for the euro is not 2012, but three to
four years down the line, Reitzle said.
Upon being asked whether Linde has a plan B to cope with a
complete break-up of the euro zone, Reitzle said 'no'.
"Even if we had a recession for years in Europe, it would
only impact 30 percent of our revenues," he added.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Greg Mahlich)