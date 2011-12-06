by Divyang Shah

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - What does it mean to be a AAA or a safe haven? In a world where the major central banks have adopted quantitative/credit easing, expanded their balance sheets and are likely to deliver further monetary stimulus, bond markets have lost their stable risk-free anchor.

Instead, in a world where credit risk has replaced quasi-sovereign/sovereign risk for some names, the universe of risk-free assets has shrunk considerably during the crisis. The net result is that assets that are not AAA are still considered as safe havens as long as they are able to offer market depth and protection from liquidity risk.

S&P has put fifteen Eurozone countries on CreditWatch negative (Greece and Cyprus are excluded), stating that "systemic stresses in the Eurozone have risen in recent weeks". The review will be concluded as soon as possible following this week's EU summit. The new news for the markets is that 1) a downgrade, while expected for countries such as France and Italy, is now almost across the board, and so 2) will likely hit AAA Eurozone countries including Germany.

For bond investors the investable world has shrunk markedly during the crisis, when first the GSEs of Freddie/Fannie, then progressively Eurozone peripheral sovereigns were perceived to be less of a safe haven and risk-free investment. For many, portfolios have taken a double hit, initially when risky investments were sold off during the height of the sub-prime fallout, and then -- amongst those that dived into sovereign debt -- from holdings that were perceived at the time to be risk free.

These investors are now left wondering if they are in store for 'thirds', should negative sentiment infect bunds and even gilts. At the margin, the search for safety is likely to solidify the role of Treasuries and the USD as a sanctuary. However, we would also suggest that bunds, gilts and even France will remain a destination for those searching for security. Just take a look at the way repo rates trade below EONIA from o/n out to 3-month to see how the bonds of both Germany and France remain in high demand.

Market depth and liquidity are even more important determinants for investors as they now seek out 'safer' safe havens. Sovereign risk is no longer the same, and now there are two versions: 1) those that have credit risk, and 2) those that are true safe havens. On the former, there is the potential to earn yield but by taking on board risk, while on the latter the yield on offer is zero/negative, and this is the cost of staying in deep and liquid markets.

INVESTMENT IMPLICATIONS

The advantage for the US and UK government bond markets is that the Fed and BoE are both engaged in taking inventory off the hands of market makers. This QE action helps to make market making less risky, which is especially useful for gilts as portfolio managers constantly worry that the UK could be next sovereign skittle to fall. We expect 1) gilts to remain a safe haven especially as the big buyer (BoE) remains active, and 2) the search for safer safe havens to force investors into looking at corporate bonds of cash rich firms that can offer a more liquid alternative to sovereigns.

