(Recasts with new quotes on treaty change)

BERLIN Nov 17 Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn warned on Thursday against rushing into changing European Union treaties, saying such a move could be very difficult to implement and that euro zone leaders should rather focus on stabilising their currency.

"You have to be very, very careful with big treaty changes. It's not a walk in the park," Asselborn told Germany's Deutschlandfunk radio.

He said changes could be tough to agree due to countries' differing agendas. He also recalled the difficulties involved in ratifying the Lisbon Treaty when several EU members held referendums in which voters initially rejected the document.

"That is very, very difficult. You must think three times if it is necessary, whether you want to do this in 2012 or if you want to concentrate on stabilising the euro and not waste energy on changing the treaty," said Asselborn.

"We must now implement what we have decided on to stabilise the euro," he added.

Germany is calling for changes to EU treaties to force greater fiscal discipline on indebted countries. Chancellor Angela Merkel would like to see stricter sanctions on states that miss deficit targets. (Reporting by Christian Goetz; Editing by Patrick Graham)