BERLIN, March 27 Luxembourg Prime Minister
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday Cyprus's rescue deal could
not be a model for other troubled euro zone countries,
contradicting his successor as head of the Eurogroup of finance
ministers.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister who replaced
the veteran Juncker in January as Eurogroup chairman, told
Reuters and the Financial Times in an interview on Monday that
ailing banks may in future have to tap uninsured deposit
holders, as in Cyprus, rather than EU taxpayers.
He later rowed back from his comments but not before they
had hit European shares and the euro and cast doubt on plans for
a banking union that is meant to put an end to the euro zone
debt crisis by severing the link between sovereigns and banks.
"It disturbs me when the way in which they tried to resolve
the Cyprus problem is held up as a blueprint for future rescue
plans," Juncker, who headed the Eurogroup for more than eight
years, told German ZDF channel's Heute Journal programme.
"It is no blueprint. We should not give the impression that
in future savings deposits in Europe might not be secure. We
should not give the impression that investors should not keep
their money in Europe."
"This harms Europe's entire financial centre," he said.
Luxembourg has a banking sector more than 20 times the size
of its economy and is home to about 140 subsidiaries of banks
and insurers. The finance industry has helped make the small
country of just half a million people the richest in the bloc in
terms of economic output per person.
Dijsselbloem's comments on the banks underscored the
reluctance of the euro zone's stronger economies, including
Germany and the Netherlands, to continue using their taxpayers'
funds to bail out struggling debtor nations.
Dijsselbloem also said in the interview that other countries
with highly leveraged banking sectors such as Luxembourg and
Malta should shrink their banks down.
Juncker said Cyprus was a "special case" and that Luxembourg
was completely different.
"We do not attract Russian money to Luxembourg with high
interest rates. The Luxembourg financial centre is based on
several pillars, we are characterised by the breadth of our
product range, we are an active participant in the international
credit business," Juncker said.
"There are no parallels between Cyprus and Luxembourg and we
do not allow such parallels to be imposed upon us," he said.
Juncker's comments came a day after Luxembourg's Foreign
Minister Jean Asselborn accused Germany of "striving for
hegemony" in the euro zone by telling Cyprus what business model
it should pursue.
Germany, the European Union's biggest and most powerful
economy, had insisted that wealthy depositors in Cyprus's banks
contribute to the island's bailout and said the crisis has
killed a "business model" based on low taxes and attracting
large foreign deposits.
German politicians have stepped up their attacks on low-tax
financial centres as federal elections loom in September.
