FRANKFURT Jan 28 Loans to companies and
households contracted for the eighth month in a row in December,
as the euro zone recession puts investments and spending on hold
in spite of the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy.
Loans to the private sector fell 0.7 percent from the same
month a year ago, data released by the European Central Bank
showed, in line with the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of
economists.
The monthly flow of loans to non-financial firms fell 22
billion euros in December after falling by 7 billion euros in
November. The monthly flow of loans to households showed a drop
of 3 billion euros after a rise of 6 billion euros in the
previous month.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 3.3 percent in
December, slowing down from 3.8 percent in November and just
below the consensus of 3.9 percent from analysts polled by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)