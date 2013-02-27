FRANKFURT Feb 27 Loans to the private sector contracted for the ninth month in a row in January, as the euro zone recession puts investments and spending on hold in spite of the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy.

Loans to the private sector fell 0.9 percent from the same month a year ago, data released by the ECB on Wednesday showed, a slightly bigger fall than the mid-range forecast for a drop of 0.6 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

Banks granted non-financial firms 8 billion euros less loans in January than in the previous month, data adjusted for sales and securitisations showed, after a fall of 19 billion euros in December.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 3.5 percent in January, accelerating from 3.4 percent in December and above the consensus of 3.2 percent from analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)