* Private loan contraction 1.9 pct vs 2.0 pct in August

* M3 money supply growth slows to 2.1 pct in Sept

* ECB seen holding off fresh policy action for now (Adds economist comment, ECB's Asmussen)

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Loans to households and companies in the euro zone contracted further in September, highlighting the fragile state of the euro zone recovery and boosting the case for fresh European Central Bank policy action.

The ECB discussed cutting interest rates earlier this month but decided to leave them unchanged. A firming euro and a growth slowdown this month may boost the case for action, although most economists expect rates to remain at 0.5 percent, a record low.

Despite taking steps to revive lending to the small- and mid-sized firms that form the backbone of the euro zone economy, the ECB's record low interest rates are not feeding through evenly to the real economy in all corners of the currency bloc.

Data released on Friday showed loans to the private sector shrank by 1.9 percent in September from the same month a year ago, in line with a Reuters poll of economists and compared to a decline of 2.0 percent in the prior month.

"The only remotely positive spin that can be put on the data is that the rate of decline is slowing," said IHS Global Insight economist Howard Archer, adding that a modest euro zone recovery meant the ECB was unlikely to cut rates at its Nov. 7 meeting.

However, Archer said: "The ECB could be prompted to cut interest rates if the euro strengthens appreciably further and the euro zone recovery stalls over the coming months or even fails to gain momentum."

ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said in a newspaper interview on Friday that the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests for banks would be very important for lending to businesses.

"Europe is behind the U.S. ... I believe lending to the real economy will go back to levels we want only when we have clean bank balance sheets," he told Italy's Il Sole 24 Ore.

But he said he was not particularly worried about the exchange rate: "It is a concern for me only to the extent it is an element of our inflation forecasting."

The euro hit a fresh two-year high against the dollar on Friday.

Growth momentum slowed in Europe this month, a survey of purchasing managers released on Thursday showed.

German business morale unexpectedly fell in October, dropping for the first time in six months in a sign that growth in Europe's largest economy remains vulnerable.

Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.1 percent, slowing from 2.3 percent in August and below the consensus forecast of 2.4 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)