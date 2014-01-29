* M3 annual growth slows to 1.0 pct in Dec vs 1.5 pct in Nov
* Loans to private sector shrink 2.3 pct
(Adds economist comment, detail)
FRANKFURT Jan 29 Euro zone money supply growth
slowed sharply in December and loans to the private sector
contracted further, putting pressure on the European Central
Bank to take fresh action to counter the threat of deflation.
With euro zone inflation running well below its target, the
ECB forcefully underlined its determination earlier this month
to take action should a deflation risk arise or rising money
market rates threaten the bloc's fragile recovery.
Data released by the ECB on Wednesday showed that euro zone
M3 money supply - a general measure of cash in the economy -
grew at an annual pace of 1.0 percent, slowing markedly from 1.5
percent in November.
"The weakness of the monetary aggregates remains a warning
sign that the fight to ward off deflationary pressures has not
been won yet," said ING economist Peter Vanden Houte.
"Moreover, with credit growth remaining constrained, the
risks to the recovery remain."
The ECB has cut interest rates to a record low, pumped extra
liquidity into the banking system and announced a fresh
government bond purchase programme, but the measures have so far
not managed to unclog lending to the real economy.
Wednesday's data also showed that loans to the private
sector shrank by 2.3 percent in December from the same month a
year earlier. That compared to a contraction of the same amount
in November.
"There remains considerable pressure on the ECB to come up
with concrete measures aimed at improving credit availability to
companies, especially small and medium-sized ones," said Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
Lending to firms fell by 2 billion euros from the previous
month, much less than the 14 billion euro drop in November.
One factor which could have suppressed lending late last
year is the upcoming bank health review.
Before the ECB starts supervising banks in November of this
year, it will run a series of tests on the euro zone's largest
lenders to uncover potential balance-sheet risks and capital
shortfalls.
The asset-quality review is based on banks' balance sheets
at the end of 2013. ECB policymakers have admitted that could
have crimped lending in the final months of last year.
After the bank's Jan. 9 policy meeting, ECB President Mario
Draghi identified two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy
action: an increase in money market rates that tightens policy
by stealth, or a deterioration in the inflation outlook.
Euro zone inflation is running at 0.8 percent, far below the
ECB's target of just under 2 percent, but the bank appears
content to sit on its hands in the hope recovery unfolds.
Although inflation is low, ECB officials appear comfortable
enough for now with the policy-relevant medium-term outlook, and
the money market red flag is not waving vigorously enough to
worry them.
But the weak lending data highlights the anaemic nature of
the recovery and will keep up pressure on the ECB to act.
Draghi said in Davos, Switzerland last week that the ECB
could potentially buy packaged bank loans if such asset-backed
securities (ABS) were more transparent.
Global Insight's Archer saw a "distinct possibility" the ECB
could eventually take further action in the form of a new LTRO
long-term funding operation for banks tailored towards lending
to the private sector.
"Very low and reduced money supply growth in December
indicates that underlying euro zone inflationary pressures
remain muted and very much keeps open the possibility that the
ECB will end up taking further stimulative action," he said.
ECB Governing Council member Klaas Knot said at the weekend
that were the ECB to offer more cheap long-term loans to banks,
he favoured attaching conditions, although he added there was no
need for them at this point.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Catherine Evans)