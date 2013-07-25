FRANKFURT, July 25 Loans to the euro zone's
private sector contracted further in June as lacklustre demand
drags on the appetite for investment and spending, while banks
restrain lending to repair their balance sheets.
Loans to the private sector shrank by 1.6 percent from the
same month a year ago, ECB data released on Thursday showed, a
bigger fall than even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of
economists, which gave a mid-range reading of -1.1 percent.
The latest weak lending figures highlight one of main
obstacles to a sustained recovery in the euro zone, where
private industry expanded for the first time in more than a year
in July.
An ECB survey released on Wednesday showed that euro zone
banks, facing tougher capital requirements, tightened lending
standards for both companies and home loans in the second
quarter even though their access to funding
eased.
In a step to reviving lending to the bloc's struggling
small- and mid-sized businesses, the ECB said last week it would
let banks use more of the assets once blamed for triggering the
financial crisis as collateral for cheap loans.
Banks granted non-financial firms 12 billion euros ($16
billion) less in loans in June than in the previous month, data
adjusted for sales and securitisations showed, after a fall of
18 billion euros in May.
Euro zone M3 money supply - a more general measure of cash
in the economy - grew at an annual pace of 2.3 percent in June,
slowing from 2.9 percent in May and below the consensus forecast
of 3.0 percent in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.7555 euros)
