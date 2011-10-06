VALLETTA Oct 6 Malta delayed ratification on Thursday of the eurozone's rescue fund after a former prime minister raised legal objections to the text of a resolution presented to parliament.

Failure by three countries -- Malta, Slovakia and the Netherlands -- to ratify changes to the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) has complicated the 17-nation currency bloc's efforts to contain the Greek debt crisis.

In a sitting of parliament which started on Wednesday night and ended in the early hours of Thursday, former Labour Prime Minister Alfred Sant said an updated text of the EFSF agreement had not been presented along with the resolution authorising its approval.

He said the text needed to be examined in light of new obligations for Malta. The island nation's contribution to the Stability Facility amounts to just over 700 million euros ($932 million), mostly in loan guarantees.

The parliamentary resolution had been moved by Finance Minister Tonio Fenech and the Labour opposition said it would support it, although opposition leader Joseph Muscat said the government should consult the opposition before making any further financial commitments of this nature.

Fenech said he had no problem with postponing continuation of the debate until Monday evening, even though, he said, the government had presented a memorandum to the opposition explaining all the changes.

In Slovakia, a junior governing party has refused to back the changes to the fund while in the Netherlands an opposition party looks set to back the minority government in a parliamentary vote later on Thursday.

Without universal approval, the EFSF's expanded powers cannot take effect.

