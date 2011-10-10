VALLETTA Oct 10 Malta is set to give its backing to new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund late on Monday, having delayed ratification last week.

The government enjoys a slim majority in parliament and the Labour opposition has said it will support a bill to give enhanced powers to the European Financial Stability Facility.

All 17 euro zone national parliaments had to support the fund's new scope -- to intervene in bond markets, recapitalise banks and lend protectively to struggling euro zone member states -- for them to come into effect.

Malta and Slovakia are the only two yet do so. The latter is due to vote on Tuesday with a party in the ruling coalition rejecting a compromise deal, a move that could force the prime minister to seek opposition support for a deal that is vital to EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis.

Finance Minister Tonio Fenech, in comments to Maltese media, expressed confidence that Malta would ratify the agreement.

"I have no doubt that the Bill will be ratified by Parliament since the opposition, through its leader, already declared it was in favour," Fenech said.

Last week, opposition leader Joseph Muscat said that while the opposition backed commitments made by the government so far for the Greek bailout and extra powers for the EFSF, no further commitments which might affect a future Maltese government, should be made without full consultation.

A general election in Malta is due within 17 months.

Ratification had been due last Wednesday but was put off after former prime minister Alfred Sant complained that the euro zone agreement had not been submitted to parliament when the bill was presented.