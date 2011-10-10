(Fixes link in par 4)

VALLETTA Oct 10 Malta on Monday gave its backing to new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund, leaving Slovakia as the only one of the currency bloc's 17 nations still to do so.

The Maltese parliament unanimously voted in favour of enhanced powers for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) which are seen as vital to EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis.

All 17 euro zone national parliaments have to support the fund's new scope -- to intervene in bond markets, recapitalise banks and lend protectively to struggling euro zone member states -- for it to come into effect.

Slovakia is due to vote on Tuesday with a party in the ruling coalition rejecting a compromise accord, a move that could force the prime minister to seek opposition support. .

Malta's ratification had been due last Wednesday but was put off after former prime minister Alfred Sant complained the euro zone agreement had not been submitted to parliament when the bill was presented.

Last week, opposition leader Joseph Muscat said that while the opposition backed commitments made by the government so far for the Greek bailout and extra powers for the EFSF, no further commitments which might affect a future Maltese government should be made without full consultation.

Sant on Monday also raised questions over the procedure being followed by parliament, but Finance Minister Tonio Fenech insisted the ratification pass on Monday.

"We have responsibilities to the EU and the financial markets," Fenech said ahead of the approval.

Both the government and the Labour opposition gave their backing to the changes.

The island nation will guarantee 700 million euros to the rescue fund under the new agreement.

A general election in Malta is due within 17 months. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Andrew Heavens)