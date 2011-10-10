VALLETTA Oct 10 Malta on Monday gave its backing to new powers for the euro zone's rescue fund, leaving Slovakia as the only nation in 17-nation currency bloc still to do so.

The Maltese parliament voted in favour of enhanced powers for the European Financial Stability Facility unanimously, with both the Labour opposition and the government giving their backing.

All 17 euro zone national parliaments have to support the fund's new role -- to intervene in bond markets, recapitalise banks and lend protectively to struggling euro zone member states -- for them to come into effect.

Slovakia is due to vote on Tuesday on the changes that are seen as vital to EU efforts to contain a growing debt crisis. . (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Andrew Heavens)