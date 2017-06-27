US STOCKS-Wall St higher as banks, consumer stocks rise
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings
LONDON, June 27 The euro rallied to a nine-day high and bond yields in the single-currency bloc nudged higher on Tuesday after comments form European Central Bank President Mario Draghi highlighted a recovering economy.
"Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones," Draghi said at the ECB's annual policy forum in Sintra, Portugal.
The euro hit a nine-day high of $1.1245, up from $1.1187 earlier, up nearly half a percent on the day.
Euro zone bond yields were 2-3 basis points higher on the day; Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield hit a session high of 0.27 percent.
"He (Draghi) has been speaking more about the medium term and the ECB being a bit more sure that inflation will return to target," said Cathal Kennedy, European economist at RBC in London.
"But I don't think the message is significantly different to what we have heard before. There seems to be a bit of market overreaction."
The pan-European STOXX 600 equity index touched a session low as Draghi spoke and was last down 0.6 percent. (Reporting by the London Markets team; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said an interest rate rise was probably necessary and the bank would debate this "in the coming months".
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)