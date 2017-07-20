FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro, bond yields hit day's high as Draghi flags QE talks in autumn
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 1:09 PM / in a day

Euro, bond yields hit day's high as Draghi flags QE talks in autumn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - The single currency and Europe's benchmark bond yield hit the day's highs as European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday said policymakers would discuss potential changes to its bond-buying scheme in the autumn.

The euro traded as high as $1.1571 from $1.1492 before Draghi began speaking. The German 10-year government bond yield also reached a session high of 0.56 percent, and was up 2 bps on the day.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gave back earlier gains to turn lower, last down 0.1 percent. Gains among euro zone stocks and blue chips narrowed as the euro strengthened. Euro zone banks turned flat while the STOXX 600 banks dropped to a session low, down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by John Geddie)

