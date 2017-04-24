LONDON, April 24 The premium investors demand to
hold French bonds over German debt tightened sharply and
European stock futures jumped on Monday after centrist Emmanuel
Macron won the first round of France's presidential race,
sparking an unwinding of safe-haven bets.
France's 10-year government bond yield slid 13 basis points
to 0.76 percent and the yield on Germany's
safe-haven 10-year Bund yield jumped 10 basis points to 0.34
percent.
That left the gap between the two, a barometer in recent
months of French election risks, at around 43 bps, down from
around 62 bps on Friday, and its tightest since January.
The French/German two-year bond spread narrowed to a
one-month low at around 29 bps.
Final voting figures from France's Interior Ministry put
Macron on 23.75 percent of votes and the far-right's Marine Le
Pen on 21.53 percent.
The result was seen as one of the most market-friendly
outcomes with opinion polls suggesting Macron will easily win
the final May 7 runoff.
The euro vaulted to five-month highs during Asian
trade, while European stock markets were expected to open
higher.
France's CAC 40 futures opened 4.7 percent higher,
while Euro STOXX 50 futures were up 3.2 percent.
The boost to risk appetite also favoured peripheral euro
zone bond markets, with the Italian/German 10-year yield spread
at its tightest in over a month.
(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)