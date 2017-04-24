LONDON, April 24 The premium investors demand to hold French bonds over German debt tightened sharply and European stock futures jumped on Monday after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of France's presidential race, sparking an unwinding of safe-haven bets.

France's 10-year government bond yield slid 13 basis points to 0.76 percent and the yield on Germany's safe-haven 10-year Bund yield jumped 10 basis points to 0.34 percent.

That left the gap between the two, a barometer in recent months of French election risks, at around 43 bps, down from around 62 bps on Friday, and its tightest since January.

The French/German two-year bond spread narrowed to a one-month low at around 29 bps.

Final voting figures from France's Interior Ministry put Macron on 23.75 percent of votes and the far-right's Marine Le Pen on 21.53 percent.

The result was seen as one of the most market-friendly outcomes with opinion polls suggesting Macron will easily win the final May 7 runoff.

The euro vaulted to five-month highs during Asian trade, while European stock markets were expected to open higher.

France's CAC 40 futures opened 4.7 percent higher, while Euro STOXX 50 futures were up 3.2 percent.

The boost to risk appetite also favoured peripheral euro zone bond markets, with the Italian/German 10-year yield spread at its tightest in over a month. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe and Kit Rees, editing by Nigel Stephenson)