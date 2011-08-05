PARIS Aug 5 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will speak to U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday about this week's market turmoil, following phone calls with his German, Spanish and Italian counterparts, Sarkozy's office said.

Sarkozy, who interrupted his summer holiday to make the calls, agreed with Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero that more government coordination is needed to react to worries about the state of the global economy, according to the Spanish government.

France holds the presidency of the Group of 20 this year. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou)