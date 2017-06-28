* ECB chief was overinterpreted by markets - sources
* Euro zone yields pull back from highs
* Markets hanging on central bank talk
* BOE's Carney says to debate rate hike in coming months
(Updates throughout)
By Dhara Ranasinghe, John Geddie and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, June 28 German short-dated bond yields
pulled back from one-year highs on Wednesday after central bank
sources smoothed over comments from ECB chief Mario Draghi that
investors had interpreted as signalling a policy tightening was
imminent.
The comments from Draghi on Tuesday, viewed as hawkish
following his cautious tone at this month's European Central
Bank meeting, had sent government bond yields and the euro
sharply higher.
He said deflationary forces had been replaced by
inflationary ones, but any policy change should be gradual as
considerable monetary support was still needed.
The sell-off in bonds, sensitive to any signs that the ECB
may be getting closer to unwinding the massive stimulus that has
pinned down borrowing costs, continued into Wednesday but abated
after ECB sources said Draghi's comments had been over
interpreted.
"At the moment markets are singing to the tune of central
bankers," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist
at Credit Agricole.
"The balance the ECB is trying to strike is removing policy
accommodation slowly but surely and at the same time not
allowing the market to get ahead of itself in pricing in rate
hikes."
German two-year government bond yields dipped 1.5 basis
points to minus 0.58 percent, retreating from a one-year peak of
minus 0.53 percent hit earlier in the day.
Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was up 2.5 basis
points on the day at 0.38 percent, but off one-month highs hit
earlier in the session at around 0.41 percent.
French 10-year bond yields also pulled back from a one-month
high at around 0.78 percent, while Spanish and
Portuguese bond yields were 3-4 basis points lower on the day
.
The euro fell after the ECB sources-based report but
recovered, hitting a one-year high of $1.1390 after weaker-than
expected U.S. pending home sales data.
The pan-European STOXX 600 briefly turned positive
on the report, and was trading flat after languishing in the red
since the open.
"The market is looking for any read on the timing of
tapering and maybe overinterpreted Draghi's speech," said
Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. "When I read his speech
yesterday I thought the reaction was quite a violent one given
what was actually said."
Adding to a second day of volatile trading, Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney said a UK interest rate rise was probably
necessary and the bank would debate this "in the coming months."
British gilt yields jumped on the comments, putting some
upward pressure on their euro zone peers.
(Reporting by London Markets team; editing by John Stonestreet)