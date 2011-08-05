PARIS Aug 5 French President Nicolas Sarkozy will hold separate telephone conversations on Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero to discuss market turmoil, his office said.

"It will be two separate conversations. They will be in the afternoon. I have no detail on the exact time," a spokeswoman said, adding that Sarkozy was following the market situation "instant by instant" from his vacation on the French Mediterranean.

Asked whether Sarkozy would also speak to officials in the United States, China or Japan, and whether Italy could be brought into a conversation, the spokeswoman said she had no information on other calls. (Reporting by Catherine Bremer, editing by Mike Peacock)