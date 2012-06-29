BRUSSELS, June 29 Euro zone bailout funds will
be able to intervene on both the primary and the secondary bond
markets of Spain and Italy, should they be asked to stabilise
them, with the choice of instrument to be decided when a support
application is made, euro zone officials said.
Euro zone leaders decided earlier on Friday to deploy
existing EFSF/ESM instruments in a "flexible and efficient
manner in order to stabilise markets" for those countries which
play by EU rules and follow recommendations.
"It means: use the full range of EFSF/ESM instruments that
are available," one euro zone official said.
"The wording has been left deliberately vague and is to be
specified by the Eurogroup (euro zone finance ministers)," a
second euro zone official said.
The EFSF/ESM interventions on bonds markets will be carried
out by the European Central Bank which will act as an agent for
the bailout funds.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)