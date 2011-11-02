FRANKFURT Nov 2 European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi will not attend an emergency meeting with the
leaders of France, Germany and Greece in Cannes on Wednesday, an
ECB spokeswoman said.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he and
Germany's Angela Merkel would meet Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou, along with EU and IMF officials, on Wednesday to
push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal, the
"only solution" to its debt crisis.
"We can confirm that Mr Draghi is not attending today's
meeting on Greece," the ECB spokeswoman said. "Mr Draghi will go
to Cannes after tomorrow's press conference following the
meeting of the ECB Governing Council, as scheduled."
(Reporting by Andreas Framke)