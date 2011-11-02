FRANKFURT Nov 2 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will not attend an emergency meeting with the leaders of France, Germany and Greece in Cannes on Wednesday, an ECB spokeswoman said.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Tuesday he and Germany's Angela Merkel would meet Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, along with EU and IMF officials, on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal, the "only solution" to its debt crisis.

"We can confirm that Mr Draghi is not attending today's meeting on Greece," the ECB spokeswoman said. "Mr Draghi will go to Cannes after tomorrow's press conference following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council, as scheduled."