* Meeting will stress economic convergence
* Three leaders aim to put Berlusconi era behind them
* France and Germany still divided over euro zone crisis
By Daniel Flynn and Emmanuel Jarry
PARIS, Nov 24 The leaders of France and
Germany will voice their support for new Italian Prime Minister
Mario Monti at a tripartite meeting on Thursday, seeking to stem
the risk of the debt crisis gripping the heart of the euro zone.
The talks hosted by French President Nicolas Sarkozy in the
eastern city of Strasbourg are due to discuss the reforms
planned by former EU commissioner Monti to restore confidence in
the euro zone's third largest economy, as well as the bloc's
overall strategy for dealing with the crisis.
"France wishes to provide its support to Mario Monti's
policy of reforms and financial adjustment," French government
spokeswoman Valerie Pecresse said on Wednesday about the
meeting. "It's an occasion to reinforce the economic convergence
and cooperation between three great states of the euro zone."
France and Germany, however, remain divided on how best to
cope with the spiralling debt crisis. While France has backed
German demands for EU treaty changes to enshrine tougher fiscal
rules, Berlin remains fiercely opposed to Paris' appeals for the
ECB to act as the single currency's lender of last resort.
Adding to investors' anxiety, Europe has yet to come up with
a detailed plan for beefing up its EFSF rescue fund.
The spectre of contagion moved a step closer to the euro
zone's core on Wednesday when nervous investors shunned a German
bond auction, sending the euro lower against the dollar and
fuelling fears the region's economic powerhouse could lose its
safehaven status.
Climbing debt yields and the threat of looming recession
have already called France's AAA status into question, with
credit ratings agency Fitch warning on Wednesday that Sarkozy's
government had little budgetary room to absorb any fresh shocks.
END OF BERLUSCONI ERA
Thursday's meeting is set to turn the page on the era of
scandal-plagued former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
who resigned this month after it became clear European partners
had lost faith in his promises of reform.
A wry smile exchanged between Sarkozy and Merkel at a EU
summit in October, when asked about Berlusconi's promises of
reforms, was taken as a sign they were running out of patience
with the media tycoon's gaffe-prone leadership. The
Franco-German axis was instrumental in prompting Berlusconi to
accept IMF tutelage over Italy's finances at a G20 meeting this
month.
Monti, appointed at the head of a technocratic government
last week tasked with pushing through painful reforms, received
firm backing from top EU officials in Brussels on Tuesday --
though he offered no new details on his agenda.
Fabrizio Saccomanni, deputy head of the Bank of Italy, said
Monti's appointment offered a chance for Italy to play a
constructive role in Europe again, after years in which
"showmanship" had made the Italian government less effective.
"It was a pity that during a certain number of years Italy no
longer had the possibility to participate at this level in these
debates," he said, asked about Thursday's meeting.
Italy's European partners have urged reforms such as raising
the effective pension age, loosening job protection measures and
new taxes to pare back a debt of 1.9 trillion euros --
equivalent to some 120 percent of GDP.
The European Central Bank has made Italy's reforms a
condition for its bond purchase programme, which has helped to
restrain interest rates from escalating to untenable levels.
Sarkozy, who has staked his reputation on retaining France's
AAA rating ahead of a tough reelection battle next year, on
Tuesday embraced a German campaign for treaty change that would
give European authorities intrusive powers to intervene in the
budgets of euro zone countries.
In return, France may be hoping Berlin will ease its staunch
opposition to the ECB stepping up its bond purchases.
(Reporting By Daniel Flynn; Editing by Myra MacDonald)