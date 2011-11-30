Nov 30 The euro zone is entering a critical 10-day phase that could go a long way to dictating its future, the currency bloc's economic and monetary affairs chief said on Wednesday.

The two-year-old European sovereign debt crisis has forced EU finance ministers to meet more often than usual this year.

Following is a timeline of some of the major ministerial meetings in 2011.

Jan. 18, 2011 - Ecofin meeting of European Union finance ministers in Brussels.

-- European finance ministers inched forward towards beefing up the EFSF and preparing new stress tests for the region's shaky banks, dashing market hopes of quicker action.

Feb. 4 - Summit of European Union heads of state and government.

-- Germany and France tried to win backing for a pact to strengthen the euro zone economy, but many other EU states were angered by what they saw as a 'fait accompli' and the measures contained in it.

March 4 - Fourteen EU leaders, hosted by Finland, meet to prepare a comprehensive response to the euro zone debt crisis.

-- Finland said the common will was there for European leaders to agree a pact that would call on member states to enact national legislation on debt. Ireland wanted easier terms on Dublin's financial bailout loans, but was told there would be "no free lunches".

March 15 - Meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.

-- Euro zone officials said that they were likely to agree details on how to bolster the region's bailout fund soon and that the reformed EFSF should be operational by the summer.

-- On March 12 euro zone leaders agreed that the capacity of the EFSF should be raised to 440 billion euros from 250 billion, but left it up to finance ministers to work out how.

March 24/25 - Full summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels.

-- EU leaders confirmed that the EFSF, would have a higher effective lending capacity by June.

April 8/9 - Informal meeting of European finance ministers in Hungary.

-- EU finance ministers urged Portugal to commit to reforms. Portugal on April 6 became the third euro zone country after Greece and Ireland to ask for EU and IMF aid.

May 16 - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.

-- Ministers approved a 78 billion euro bailout for Portugal but insisted that Lisbon ask private bondholders to maintain their exposure to its debt.

May 17 - European Union finance ministers meet in Brussels.

-- Europe's top financial officials broke a taboo and acknowledged for the first time that Greece may have to restructure its debts.

June 20 - Euro zone and EU finance ministers meet in Luxembourg.

-- A visit to Athens by Greece's international lenders was announced after euro zone finance ministers delayed approving the next 12 billion euro ($17.1 billion) tranche of aid.

June 23/24 - Summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

-- Euro zone leaders endorsed the treaty setting up the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) -- a permanent mechanism for resolving sovereign debt crises -- from mid-2013.

July 3 - Extraordinary meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels:

-- Ministers approved the next 12 billion euro instalment of Greece's bailout, but signalled that the nation must expect significant losses of sovereignty and jobs.

July 21 - Meeting of euro zone heads of state and government in Brussels.

-- Euro zone leaders agreed on giving the rescue fund broader powers to prevent contagion from the debt crisis.

Sept. 6 - Finance ministers of the Netherlands, Finland and Germany meet in Berlin.

-- The Dutch finance minister said talks with Finland and Germany had not resolved a row over a bilateral deal between Finland and Greece, granting the Nordic country collateral for contributing to a new Greek bailout package.

Sept. 16/17 - Informal meeting of ministers and central bank governors in Wroclaw, Poland.

-- EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner made an appearance and urged Germany to provide more fiscal stimulus for the euro zone.

Oct. 3 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers, central bankers and EU commissioners in Luxembourg.

-- European finance ministers agreed to safeguard their banks as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package for Greece would go ahead.

-- Hours earlier French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia became the first European bank to have to be bailed out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

Oct. 23 - Meeting of EU leaders.

-- Leaders near agreement on bank recapitalisation on how to leverage their rescue fund to try to stop bond market contagion.

Oct. 26/27 - Euro zone leaders strike a deal with private banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt burden. The agreement is reached after more than eight hours of hard-nosed negotiations.

-- Leaders also agree to scale up the EFSF, their 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund, to around 1 trillion euros. European banks will also be recapitalised to an estimated 106 billion euros ($146.5 billion).

Nov. 29 - Euro zone ministers meeting in Brussels.

-- Ministers agree on detailed plans to leverage the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSF) but do not say by how much because of rapidly worsening market conditions, prompting them to look to the IMF.

