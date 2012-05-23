May 23 The two-year euro zone debt crisis has
led to a slew of European Union ministerial gatherings over the
last year, the latest of which is due to begin in Brussels on
Wednesday.
Following is a look at some of the major meetings in the
last year and the agreements reached:
March 12, 2011 - Euro zone leaders agreed to raise the
capacity of the region's bailout fund, the European Financial
Stability Facility, to 440 billion euros ($600 billion) from 250
billion, but left it to finance ministers to work out how.
May 16 - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Ministers approved a 78 billion euro bailout for Portugal
but insisted that Lisbon ask private bondholders to maintain
their exposure to its debt.
May 17 - European Union finance ministers meet in Brussels.
- Europe's top financial officials acknowledged for the
first time that Greece may have to restructure its debts.
June 23, 24 - Summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
- Euro zone leaders endorsed the treaty setting up the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - a permanent mechanism for
resolving sovereign debt crises - from mid-2013.
Sept. 16, 17 - Informal meeting of ministers and central
bank governors in Wroclaw, Poland.
- EU finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with
the euro zone debt crisis. U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner made an appearance and urged Germany to provide more
fiscal stimulus for the euro zone.
Oct. 3 - Meeting of euro zone finance ministers, central
bankers and EU commissioners in Luxembourg.
- European finance ministers agreed to safeguard their banks
as doubts grew about whether a planned second bailout package
for Greece would go ahead.
- Hours earlier, French-Belgian municipal lender Dexia
became the first European bank to have to be bailed
out due to the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.
Oct. 26-27 - Euro zone leaders strike a deal with private
banks and insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their
Greek government bonds as part of a plan to lower Greece's debt.
Agreement is reached after more than eight hours of talks.
- Leaders also agree to scale up the EFSF to about 1
trillion euros and to recapitalise European banks to an
estimated 106 billion euros ($147 billion).
Dec. 5 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy meet in France.
- They float a proposal for a euro zone "fiscal compact" to
enforce budget discipline across the 17-nation bloc. They say
they want any necessary treaty changes for their plans to be
enacted to be agreed in March and ratified after France wraps up
presidential and legislative elections in June, 2012.
Dec. 8 - The ECB announced unprecedented action to support
Europe's cash-starved banks with three-year liquidity tenders
and easier collateral rules and cutting interest rates back to a
record low 1.0 percent.
- However ECB President Mario Draghi discouraged
expectations that the bank would massively step up buying of
government bonds if European Union leaders agree on moves
towards closer fiscal union at a crucial Brussels summit.
Dec. 8/9 - Crisis summit of EU heads of state and government
in Brussels. Sarkozy and Merkel laid out their plan to impose
mandatory penalties on euro states that exceed deficit targets,
to restore market trust and arrest the region's debt crisis.
- Twenty-three of the 27 leaders agreed to pursue tighter
integration with stricter budget rules for the single currency
area, but Britain said it could not accept proposed amendments
to the EU treaty after failing to secure concessions for
itself.
Jan. 30, 2012 - Summit of EU heads of state and government
in Brussels, to discuss "fiscal compact" on tighter budgetary
controls and the euro zone's permanent bailout fund.
Feb. 21 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting. Finance
ministers and private sector representatives finalised a deal to
provide 130 billion euros of new financing to Greece in return
for cuts and reforms.
- The deal relies on private creditors accepting a loss on
the nominal value of their holdings of more than 53 percent,
which would help reduce Greece's debt by 100 billion euros.
March 1/2 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels - the first meeting at which the euro zone debt crisis
did not eclipse all else.
May 23 - Summit of EU heads of state and government in
Brussels.
- This informal meeting is expected to focus on efforts to
boost growth, while balancing austerity efforts. The idea of
regional bonds jointly underwritten by all euro zone member
states is also expected to be discussed. New French President
Francois Hollande supports the proposal but Merkel is opposed.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit and
Ana Nicolaci DaCosta; Editing by Jon Hemming)