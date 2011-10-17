BERLIN Oct 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has no concrete plans to meet top bankers ahead of the weekend's European Union summit, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble separately told reporters the summit on Oct. 23 would not present a definitive solution for the euro zone debt crisis.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Stephen Brown and Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Noah Barkin)