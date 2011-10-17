* Germany's Schaeuble plays down summit expectations
* Merkel warns against "dreaming" it will end soon
* Comments undermine euro rally on high hopes for summit
(Adds quotes, details)
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 17 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble warned on Monday against unrealistic
expectations that this weekend's European Union summit can come
up with a "definitive solution" to the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis.
"We won't have a definitive solution this weekend," the
German minister told reporters in Duesseldorf.
Expectations of the Oct. 23 summit have steadily built up
since Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's Nicolas Sarkozy
promised in bilateral talks on Oct. 9 to unveil a comprehensive
new euro zone crisis package, including an agreement on how to
recapitalise Europe's banks.
But Schaeuble's comments that the summit would not draw a
line under the crisis once and for all -- remarks echoed by an
aide to Merkel -- put paid to a euro rally against the U.S.
dollar and brought German Bund futures back from early losses.
"The chancellor has pointed out that the dreams building up
that this package will mean everything will be solved and over
by Monday cannot be fulfilled," said Merkel's spokesman Steffen
Seibert.
"They are important working steps on a long path that will
reach far into next year and on which more steps will have to
follow," Seibert told a news conference.
With markets and the media pushing for details, Seibert
reiterated that Germany and France had agreed their talks would
be kept confidential "ahead of the weekend, which is near and
when answers to some of these questions will be given".
"The discussions will be carried out internally and then
made public on the weekend, not the other way round," he said.
Seibert added that Merkel did not plan to meet top bankers
before the summit.
Schaeuble said it was crucial that major banks have a
minimum capital adequacy requirement and added that he assumed
there would be agreement in Europe that this should be "9
percent for core Tier-One systemically relevant banks".
The minister added that problems on the interbank market
showed that banks do not trust each other, though he did not
elaborate.
Schaeuble will address the German parliament's budget
committee on the summit this Thursday, but a ministry spokesman
would not give further details of what might come out of the
weekend meeting regarding ways of beefing up the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bailout fund.
"The question of how the EFSF instruments can be used more
effectively or as effectively as possible is the subject of
intense discussions but I cannot comment on individual models,"
said the finance ministry spokesman.
(Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke and Annika Breidthardt
in Berlin; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Noah Barkin and
Catherine Evans)